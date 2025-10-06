Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA FLOTILLA

Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported


AFP / 06 October 2025 15:56

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg walks alongside a crowd of pro-Palestinian activists who came to welcome the Global Sumud flotilla at the port of the village of Sidi Bou Said on Sept. 7, 2025. (Credit: Yassine Mahjoub/AFP)

Israel said it deported on Monday 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia," adding the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France and the United States.

Israel said it deported on Monday 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia," adding the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France and the United States.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read