NUCLEAR IRAN

Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'


AFP / 06 October 2025 11:42

Foreign ambassadors stationed in Iran attend a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Oct. 5, 2025. (Credit: Sent to Reuters by the West Asia News Agency)

Iran does not plan to immediately resume talks with European nations on its nuclear program after they reimposed sanctions, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have no plans for negotiations at this stage," spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, adding that Iran was examining the "consequences and implications" of the restart of sanctions initiated by France, Britain and Germany.

