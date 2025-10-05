Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week


By Reuters, 05 October 2025 18:16

Palestinians walk past a residential building destroyed in previous Israeli strikes, after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept certain conditions of a U.S. plan aimed at ending the war, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday he hopes a deal between Israel and Hamas can be finalized early this week to allow the release of hostages from Gaza.

"All those talks are occurring, even as I speak to you now, we're hoping it will be finalized very quickly, early this week," Rubio told ABC. "And I'm hoping, you know again, who knows the timeline? But this cannot take weeks or even multiple days. We want to see this happen very fast."

