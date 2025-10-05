Large seizure of motorcycles on the Bekaa highway

BEKAA — The Internal Security Forces (ISF) intelligence services carried out a large-scale operation Sunday to seize motorcycles on the Arab highway connecting the Aley district to the Bekaa, following numerous complaints from motorists about motorcyclists driving against traffic and engaging in chases, according to our correspondent.

During this operation, many two-wheeler riders were arrested and their motorcycles seized. It was found, according to our correspondent's sources, that they were taking part in illegal races and committing serious traffic violations, in particular driving against traffic or performing dangerous stunts.

These gatherings and races typically take place on this busy road every Sunday. The arrested drivers were referred to the judiciary.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Sarah Abdallah.