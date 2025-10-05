Geagea: The course of events will be determined by Parliament, and every vote counts

BEIRUT — "The general course of events in Lebanon is determined by Parliament, and your vote counts," said Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces (LF), on Sunday at his headquarters in Meerab (Kesrouan).

"The ballot you place in the box will lead events either in the right direction or the wrong one," he added.

Geagea was speaking to the officials in charge of his party's electoral campaign, whose launch he was celebrating. Lebanon's parliamentary elections are scheduled for spring 2026.

"Many people do not know that their ballot counts and vote either in the wrong direction or ineffectively, wasting their vote, while it could have been effective if used correctly," the LF leader emphasized.

He called on the party's cadres to raise public awareness, "not solely in the party's interest, since the number of our MPs does not determine our political line, but because the majority of voters in Lebanon do not understand the power of their vote, mistakenly believing that the country's politics are decided by the major powers, which is not true."

Geagea called on the LF "to intensify actions on the ground, as intentions alone are not enough, it is tangible actions that determine the outcome of the battles."

The LF's electoral battle for 2026 will carry the slogan "We are ready, and even more," he announced.