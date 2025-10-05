Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

REPORT

In Cairo, residents fear 'terrible changes' after the end of frozen rents

In Egypt, the repeal of the former lease system is triggering concerns over evictions, gentrification and tensions between landlords and tenants.

L'OLJ / Martin DUMAS PRIMBAULT, from Cairo, 05 October 2025 12:28

Lire cet article en Français
In Cairo, residents fear 'terrible changes' after the end of frozen rents

View of the Dokki district in Giza, near the Egyptian capital, on Oct. 3, 2013. (Credit: Faris Knight/Wikicommons)

The days of the Soliman Gohar Street souk may be numbered, shopkeepers say, after a controversial new law ending decades of frozen rents was ratified in early August.“In five years, nobody here will be able to pay the new rents or buy their shop, so people will leave,” said Mohammed Salhi, a gray-haired fishmonger who rarely leaves the white plastic chair beside his stall. He pays just 100 Egyptian pounds a month — about $2 — for the small, timeworn space his father opened in the 1970s under an indefinite lease.The reform, part of a broader move to abolish the Nasser-era system of frozen rents, foresees a fivefold increase in rents by early November, followed by a 15 percent annual rise over a five-year transition before older contracts are terminated. Also in Cairo Alaa Abd al-Fattah, symbol of Sisi’s arbitrary rule Salhi and...
The days of the Soliman Gohar Street souk may be numbered, shopkeepers say, after a controversial new law ending decades of frozen rents was ratified in early August.“In five years, nobody here will be able to pay the new rents or buy their shop, so people will leave,” said Mohammed Salhi, a gray-haired fishmonger who rarely leaves the white plastic chair beside his stall. He pays just 100 Egyptian pounds a month — about $2 — for the small, timeworn space his father opened in the 1970s under an indefinite lease.The reform, part of a broader move to abolish the Nasser-era system of frozen rents, foresees a fivefold increase in rents by early November, followed by a 15 percent annual rise over a five-year transition before older contracts are terminated. Also in Cairo Alaa Abd al-Fattah, symbol of Sisi’s arbitrary rule ...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top