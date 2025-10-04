After pushback, USJ eases new measures on university fees and voting rights

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — Criticized on Wednesday by the Laique Club for deciding to exclude students who were not up to date on their university fees from academic and voting rights, Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) ultimately reversed course on Thursday by announcing a relaxation of the payment procedure.In an Instagram post, the student club accused the university of tying “democratic participation and the right to education to payment of fees,” which they said amounted to “a direct attack on the principle of equality.” The club said that “the university has never been an elitist center reserved for the wealthiest,” and stated its refusal “to return to a time when rights were reduced to financial means.”The university had published new administrative guidelines excluding students who had not paid their tuition before Oct. 3 from the electoral...

BEIRUT — Criticized on Wednesday by the Laique Club for deciding to exclude students who were not up to date on their university fees from academic and voting rights, Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) ultimately reversed course on Thursday by announcing a relaxation of the payment procedure.In an Instagram post, the student club accused the university of tying “democratic participation and the right to education to payment of fees,” which they said amounted to “a direct attack on the principle of equality.” The club said that “the university has never been an elitist center reserved for the wealthiest,” and stated its refusal “to return to a time when rights were reduced to financial means.”The university had published new administrative guidelines excluding students who had not paid their tuition before Oct. 3...

