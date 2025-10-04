After pushback, USJ eases new measures on university fees and voting rights

The USJ Faculty of Medicine building. (Credit: L'Orient Today)
BEIRUT — Criticized on Wednesday by the Laique Club for deciding to exclude students who were not up to date on their university fees from academic and voting rights, Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) ultimately reversed course on Thursday by announcing a relaxation of the payment procedure.In an Instagram post, the student club accused the university of tying “democratic participation and the right to education to payment of fees,” which they said amounted to “a direct attack on the principle of equality.” The club said that “the university has never been an elitist center reserved for the wealthiest,” and stated its refusal “to return to a time when rights were reduced to financial means.”The university had published new administrative guidelines excluding students who had not paid their tuition before Oct. 3 from the electoral...
