Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza’s future

Egypt will organize a conference bringing together the various Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, a senior Hamas official said on Saturday.

It will host an “inter-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the issue of governance of the Gaza Strip,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Hamas said on Friday that it is ready to release all hostages, but did not mention its disarmament or withdrawal from Palestinian territory after the war, key points of the Trump plan. It also emphasized that it would participate in discussions on the future of the Palestinian territory.