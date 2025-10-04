Hostages Families Forum calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza

The main Israeli group representing hostages’ families said on Saturday that it is “essential” to immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip, where Israel carried out heavy overnight bombardments despite a call from Donald Trump to stop them.

“The request by President Trump to immediately end the war is essential to prevent the hostages from suffering serious and irreversible harm,” the Hostages Families Forum in Gaza said in a statement. “We call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to immediately begin effective and rapid negotiations to bring all our hostages home,” it added.