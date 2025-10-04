Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CONFLICT

Hostages Families Forum calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza


AFP / 04 October 2025 11:45

Smoke rises after explosions in Gaza City, following Hamas’s agreement to release hostages and accept certain terms of a U.S. plan aimed at ending the war, seen from central Gaza Strip, Oct. 4, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas / Reuters)

The main Israeli group representing hostages’ families said on Saturday that it is “essential” to immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip, where Israel carried out heavy overnight bombardments despite a call from Donald Trump to stop them.

“The request by President Trump to immediately end the war is essential to prevent the hostages from suffering serious and irreversible harm,” the Hostages Families Forum in Gaza said in a statement. “We call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to immediately begin effective and rapid negotiations to bring all our hostages home,” it added.

