Civil Defense reports Israeli shelling despite Trump’s appeal

Local Civil Defense reported dozens of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks in Gaza City on Saturday, despite a call from Donald Trump for Israel to “immediately” halt its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

“The night was very violent, with the Israeli army carrying out dozens of strikes and artillery fire on Gaza City and other areas of the Gaza Strip, despite President Trump’s call to stop the bombings,” Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP. Bassal, whose agency operates as a rescue force under the authority of the Islamist Hamas movement, added that 20 houses were destroyed during the overnight bombardments.