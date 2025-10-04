Hamas ready for talks to ‘finalize all issues’

A Hamas leader said on Saturday that the Palestinian Islamist movement is ready to begin negotiations to resolve “all issues” under Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

“Hamas informed mediators that it is ready to immediately begin implementing the exchange” of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, “once an agreement is reached to prepare the conditions on the ground,” the senior official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The movement “is ready to immediately begin negotiations to resolve all issues,” he added.

Hamas said on Friday that it is ready to release all hostages, but did not mention its disarmament or withdrawal from Palestinian territory after the war, which are key points of the Trump plan.