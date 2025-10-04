Trump plan: Hamas ready for talks to ‘finalize all issues’ | LIVE

South Lebanon
An Israeli army drone dropped a sound bomb late in the morning on the town of Dhaira, in the Sour District, reports our correspondent in South Lebanon, Muntasser Abdallah.
A little later, a second Israeli drone dropped a stun bomb on the village of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun District), according to the same correspondent.
Israel says it is continuing its offensive in Gaza City
The Israeli army stated that it is continuing its offensive in Gaza City and warned residents not to return to the area, despite a call from U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately halt Israel’s bombardments.
“Israeli troops are still conducting operations in Gaza City, and it is extremely dangerous to return. For your safety, avoid returning to the north or approaching areas where troops are active, including in the southern Gaza Strip,” said Colonel Avichay Adraee, the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, on X.
Egypt will host a Palestinian conference on the future of Gaza, according to AFP.
Egypt will organize a conference bringing together the various Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, a senior Hamas official said.
It will host an “inter-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the issue of governance of the Gaza Strip,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Lebanon
An Israeli drone crashed in the Wadi Fissan area, in the Hermel Heights (Hermel District, northern Bekaa), and the Lebanese Army is heading to the site, reports our correspondent in the Bekaa, Sarah Abdallah.
Hostages Families Forum calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza
The main Israeli group representing hostages’ families said today that it is “essential” to immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip, where Israel carried out heavy overnight bombings despite a call from Donald Trump to stop them.
“The request by President Trump to immediately end the war is essential to prevent the hostages from suffering serious and irreversible harm,” said the Hostages Families Forum in Gaza in a statement.
Gaza: Civil Defense reports Israeli shelling despite Trump’s appeal
Local Civil Defense reported dozens of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks in Gaza City today, despite Donald Trump calling on Israel to “immediately” halt its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.
Trump plan: Hamas ready for talks to ‘finalize all issues’
A Hamas leader said that the Palestinian Islamist movement is ready to start negotiations to resolve “all issues” under Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.
“Hamas informed mediators that it is ready to immediately begin implementing the exchange” of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners, “once an agreement is reached to prepare the conditions on the ground,” the senior official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The movement “is ready to immediately begin negotiations to resolve all issues,” he added.
Hamas said yesterday it is ready to release all hostages, but did not mention its disarmament or withdrawal from Palestinian territory after the war, which are key points of the Trump plan.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praises Hamas’s positive response
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Hamas’s positive response to the Trump plan, calling it “encouraging,” and said that the end of the war in Gaza is “within reach.”
“The willingness shown by Hamas to release hostages and engage based on the recent proposal by the U.S. President is encouraging,” von der Leyen wrote on X.
“This opportunity must be seized. An immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach,” she added.
The Israeli army has shifted to “exclusively defensive” operations in Gaza and is suspending its operation to take control of Gaza City, in line with government instructions, reports Haaretz.
According to the Israeli outlet, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situation assessment on Gaza, during which he stressed that senior officers on the ground must “act responsibly and avoid incidents causing large numbers of civilian casualties, which could hinder the talks.”
For its part, Islamic Jihad stated in a brief communiqué that Hamas’s response to the plan “reflects the position of the Palestinian resistance forces.”
In this context, Islamic Jihad in Palestine said it had “responsibly participated in the consultations that led to this decision.”
The group had denounced, after the announcement of the plan’s details earlier this week, “a recipe for continued aggression” against Palestinians.
The Israeli Chief of Staff also announced that he will “reinforce preparations for the planned first phase of Trump’s plan for the release of hostages,” according to Haaretz.
“In line with policy directives, the Chief of Staff has ordered preparations to be advanced for the implementation of the first phase of Trump’s plan regarding the release of hostages,” the army wrote after a late-night meeting of senior military officials.
The Hostages Families Forum also supported the call for calm, saying it is “essential to avoid endangering the hostages.”
In a statement relayed by Haaretz, the Forum called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to “immediately begin rapid and effective negotiations to bring all our hostages home.”
In response to this, the U.S. President said that Hamas is “ready for a lasting PEACE.”
“Israel must immediately stop the bombings in Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out quickly and safely,” President Trump also wrote in a message on his Truth Social platform.
Despite Donald Trump’s call to halt the bombings, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported Israeli strikes on the enclave throughout the night, according to AFP.
According to Civil Defense, dozens of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire targeted Gaza City.
“The night was very violent, with the Israeli army carrying out dozens of strikes and artillery fire on Gaza City and other areas of the Gaza Strip, despite President Trump’s call to stop the bombings,” Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.
Bassal, whose agency operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas, added that 20 houses were destroyed during the overnight bombings.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, as Hamas delivered its response to Trump’s plan for Gaza yesterday evening, declaring it was ready to release all Israeli hostages and negotiate an end to the war, though without addressing the issue of its disarmament.
