Hamas official says group will not disarm before Israeli 'occupation' ends, al-Jazeera says

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told al-Jazeera on Friday the group would not disarm before the Israeli "occupation" ends, adding the issues over Gaza’s future should be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, which Hamas will be part of.
The official added that Hamas will enter negotiations on all issues related to the group and its arms.
