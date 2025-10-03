Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Hamas official says group will not disarm before Israeli 'occupation' ends, al-Jazeera says


/Reuters / 03 October 2025 23:35

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told al-Jazeera on Friday the group would not disarm before the Israeli "occupation" ends, adding the issues over Gaza’s future should be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, which Hamas will be part of.

The official added that Hamas will enter negotiations on all issues related to the group and its arms.

