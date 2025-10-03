Sit-in outside the main UNRWA headquarters in Beirut

BEIRUT — A new sit-in was held on Friday, this time outside the main headquarters of Unrwa, "in defense of Palestinian students' right to education and in rejection of Unrwa's cuts and educational measures at the start of the new school year," reports our correspondent.

The sit-in was organized by two Palestinian student organizations, the Palestinian Democratic Youth Union — "Achd" — and the New Generation Organization — "Majd."

"Unrwa schools are going through a catastrophic situation, due to overcrowded classrooms, a severe shortage of teachers, and the arbitrary class-merging policy that deprives thousands of students of their right to learn in proper conditions," said Hassan Jana, a leader within the "Achd" organization.

He specifically called for "an urgent rehabilitation plan" for the schools in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian camp in Saida [South Lebanon], "after the significant damage sustained during recent internal clashes."

"Education is the most powerful weapon of the Palestinian people," emphasized another protest leader, Mahmoud Khalil.

Last month, following a call by Palestinian student groups and parent committees from the Beddaoui camp in North Lebanon, residents of this Palestinian refugee camp launched a general strike with similar demands.

In response, Unrwa issued a statement to L’Orient-Le Jour stressing that its essential services remain operational "despite its critical financial situation." The agency also said it was preparing to reopen its classrooms to "welcome more than 37,000 students for the 2025/26 school year."

It is not uncommon for residents of Palestinian refugee camps to resort to strikes to express their disapproval of Unrwa's decisions.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.