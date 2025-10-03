Makki pushing ahead with first phase of public sector reform plan

BEIRUT — Minister of State for Administrative Reform Fadi Makki held a town hall Friday at the Lebanese American University in Byblos, where he engaged with students, professors, and municipal officials to share their views on the future of the state.

The meeting is part of the first phase of his “Reinventing Government 2030” plan, launched in September to overhaul Lebanon’s crumbling public sector.

The first stage, which Makki terms “Stakeholder Aspirations,” has so far involved surveys, interviews, and meetings with experts and citizens “to evaluate public institutions and administrations.

Since September, he said, more than forty town halls and roundtables have been held across Lebanon — from the south to the north — with academic circles, institutions, and diaspora communities.

According to the minister, the findings will be used to draft a roadmap by the end of 2025 during the second phase of the plan. The third and final phase, scheduled to run until 2030, is meant to deliver a full restructuring of Lebanon’s public sector.