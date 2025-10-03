Adraee accuses Qassem of 'lying' and 'delusion'

BEIRUT — The Israeli army’s spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, accused Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem of "lying" and "being delusional" in a post published on X on Thursday.

Adraee based his claims on a quote reported by the Saudi channel al-Hadath, in which Qassem allegedly stated that "Hezbollah prevailed over Israel politically and militarily" during his September 27 speech commemorating the assassination of the group’s former Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah.

However, al-Hadath remains the only outlet to have cited this statement, which does not appear in the official transcript of the speech released by Hezbollah’s Media Relations.

"The remarkable thing about Naim Qassem is that he lies, and he knows he is lying, and he knows that people know he is lying, and he knows that we know he is lying. Yet he insists on lying, purely out of delusion. This psychological condition is called delusion… may God help him!" Adraee wrote in his X post.

During his Sept. 27 address, Qassem reaffirmed that his party "will not give up its arms" and remains "ready for any confrontation with the Israeli enemy."

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024, following more than 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to occupy five areas in southern Lebanon and carries out near-daily strikes targeting the region, as well as occasional attacks in the Bekaa Valley.