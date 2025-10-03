At least 63 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza in past 24 hours

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that at least 63 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in the past 24 hours, according to a statement issued at 2:30 p.m. local time, specifying that 227 others were wounded by Israeli bombardments that rained down on the enclave during the past day.

This brings the official death toll of the Israeli offensive against the enclave to at least 66,288 killed and 169,165 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said.

The actual number of victims is likely much higher, as thousands of missing persons presumed buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings remain unaccounted for, according to Gaza authorities.