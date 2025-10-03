Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

At least 63 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza in past 24 hours


L'OLJ / 03 October 2025 15:53

At least 63 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza in past 24 hours

Ambulances transporting premature babies evacuated from the al-Helou International Hospital to receive additional medical care in hospitals in the south of the enclave, amid an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, Oct. 3, 2025. (Credit: Ibrahim Hajjaj/Reuters)

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that at least 63 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in the past 24 hours, according to a statement issued at 2:30 p.m. local time, specifying that 227 others were wounded by Israeli bombardments that rained down on the enclave during the past day.

This brings the official death toll of the Israeli offensive against the enclave to at least 66,288 killed and 169,165 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said.

The actual number of victims is likely much higher, as thousands of missing persons presumed buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings remain unaccounted for, according to Gaza authorities.

