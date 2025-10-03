Why Lebanon has one of the world's highest cancer mortality rates

In a hospital in Beirut, a nurse taking care of a patient. (Credit: João Sousa)
Lebanon has recorded the largest increase in cancer cases and deaths over the past 33 years, with a rate reaching 80 percent, according to a recent study published by the British weekly medical journal Lancet, which assessed cases and mortality rates for 47 types of cancer in 204 countries between 1990 and 2023.These alarming numbers present a major challenge for Lebanese health authorities at a time when several practices — such as smoking and reliance on private generators — are being blamed and remain unchecked. What does the Lancet study reveal and what are the causes of this phenomenon?New cancer cases have doubled since 1990According to the study cited by the Daily Mail, Lebanon had 65.2 cancer deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 1990, or 0.0652 percent. In 2023, this figure reached 80 percent. Notably, Lancet states in its study...
