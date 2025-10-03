Israel thwarts Gaza aid flotilla, will deport crew members and strikes Nabatieh killing engineers surveying damages: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. The Finance and Labor Ministries, in cooperation with the Ministry of State for Administrative Development, will launch the electronic payment portal at a press conference held at the Labor Ministry building with the participation of Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki and Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar.11 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Lebanon at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber will hold a press conference at the Ministry building to announce the launch of online tax and rental value assessment services, as well as a...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. The Finance and Labor Ministries, in cooperation with the Ministry of State for Administrative Development, will launch the electronic payment portal at a press conference held at the Labor Ministry building with the participation of Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki and Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar.11 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Lebanon at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber will hold a press conference at the Ministry building to announce the launch of online tax and rental value assessment services, as well as...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in