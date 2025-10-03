Israel thwarts Gaza aid flotilla, will deport crew members and strikes Nabatieh killing engineers surveying damages: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, Oct. 3.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 03 October 2025 09:31
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. The Finance and Labor Ministries, in cooperation with the Ministry of State for Administrative Development, will launch the electronic payment portal at a press conference held at the Labor Ministry building with the participation of Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki and Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar.11 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Lebanon at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber will hold a press conference at the Ministry building to announce the launch of online tax and rental value assessment services, as well as a...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. The Finance and Labor Ministries, in cooperation with the Ministry of State for Administrative Development, will launch the electronic payment portal at a press conference held at the Labor Ministry building with the participation of Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki and Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar.11 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Lebanon at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber will hold a press conference at the Ministry building to announce the launch of online tax and rental value assessment services, as well as...
On the same topic