Resignation of Palestinian National Security Forces commander

General Sobhi Abu Arab, head of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon for 16 years, has submitted his resignation, our correspondent reported.

He will be succeeded by Raed Daoud, deputy commander-in-chief of the Palestinian National Security Forces, as well as by General Abdel Ibrahim Khalil, commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces, according to a source.

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, General Abou Arab, 73, said he submitted his resignation letter to General Khalil on Sept. 18, wishing "to rest after 16 years at the head of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon."

A ceremony in his honor is scheduled to be held at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut, where he will receive a medal awarded by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.