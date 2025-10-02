Menassa discusses border demarcation, security challenges with Shaibani

BEIRUT — Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa discussed border demarcation between Lebanon and Syria, along with security and military challenges, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Menassa also met with German Deputy Defense Minister Nils Hilmer. Their talks focused on the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and Lebanon’s role in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as the Lebanese–Syrian border issue and preparations for the upcoming conference in support of the Lebanese Army, NNA reported.

Menassa and Army Intelligence Chief General Jean Kahwaji traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend the Global Cybersecurity Forum 2025, which was launched on Wednesday in Riyadh.

According to NNA, Menassa and Shaibani discussed ways to develop "bilateral relations between Lebanon and Syria, strengthen coordination between the two countries and follow up on the agreement reached in Jeddah at the end of March, which aims to demarcate the borders between the two countries, form specialized legal committees for this purpose and activate coordination mechanisms to address security and military challenges."

Lebanese and Syrian delegations have recently held meetings to discuss a range of issues requiring resolution between the two countries. These include border demarcation, other shared border matters, Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, detainees in Lebanese prisons, the fate of the disappeared and shared border matters, as well as the refugee crisis.

In February and March, sporadic clashes had already occurred between Lebanese clans and the Syrian authorities at the Lebanese-Syrian border. At the end of March, the Lebanese and Syrian Defense Ministers met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They agreed to enhance security and military coordination along their 330-kilometer-long, notoriously porous common border and signed an agreement in principle for its demarcation.