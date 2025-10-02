Reactions to Israel's interception of Global Sumud Flotilla from around the world

Israeli forces intercepted dozens of boats carrying foreign activists and aid bound for Gaza, flotilla organisers said on Thursday, but other vessels continue to sail towards the Palestinian enclave, according to the flotilla's tracking system. The Israeli army also detained at least 200 activists aboard the humanitarian aid ships.

Here are some reactions from around the world:

Flotilla organizers, in a statement:

"Multiple vessels ... were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli Occupation Forces in international waters."

Member of March to Gaza Greece on board the flotilla:

"These are repeated acts of piracy in violation of international law and the law of the sea.

"The Greek government has a responsibility to guarantee the safety of the crews and to take all necessary action to protect the Greek men and women on board."

Israeli Foreign Ministry on X:

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health."

Palestinian Foreign Ministry, in a statement:

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the interception of the flotilla as a violation of international law, asserting that Israel had neither authority nor sovereignty over Palestinian "territorial waters", including those off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas:

Hamas, in a statement, expressed support for the flotilla activists and denounced Israel's interception of the flotilla as a "criminal act", calling for public protests to condemn Israel.

British Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement:

"We have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear that we expect the situation to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board.

"The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza. It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to resolve the atrocious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That means immediately and unconditionally lifting restrictions on aid so that the U.N. and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on X:

"If this information is true, there is a new international crime by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim:

"By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world. The flotilla embodies solidarity, compassion and the hope of relief for those under blockade."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:

"Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40-vessel Sumud Gaza flotilla.

"This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need."