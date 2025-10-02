How disarmament can be spun as victory

To observers outside a conflict zone, surrender and victory sit on opposite ends of a moral spectrum. Yet political life is ruled less by moral absolutes than by perception. For an armed actor facing an existential choice, laying down arms can be reframed, not as defeat, but as an instrument of power conversion: from bullets to ballots, from coercion to legitimacy.

History gives us clear templates for how this rhetorical alchemy can be achieved, and why it often fails. The Republican movement in Northern Ireland, Colombia’s FARC, and the Basque group ETA each illustrate different ways that disarmament was narrated as part of a strategic advance, not merely the end of a campaign. The specifics differ, but the political logic is consistent: transform military capital into political capital while controlling the story.

First, words matter. Language shapes perception. In Colombia, negotiators and former combatants insisted on talk of the “laying down of arms” - dejación de armas - rather than the blunt term “disarmament.” That phrasing signaled voluntariness and dignity, a transition from warrior to political actor, not humiliation. It allowed ex‑combatants to present demobilization as a tactical choice that advanced their political project.

Second, convert the instrument of force into a political instrument. When the IRA’s weapons were decommissioned, Sinn Féin had already been building electoral and institutional credibility; decommissioning was therefore sold domestically and internationally as the final step in a transition from armed struggle to legitimate political representation. The narrative was: “We traded guns for seats, and now we will win by policy, not force.” That framing shifts the debate from moral defeat to strategic maturity.

Third, secure guarantees and visible mechanisms. Successful processes almost always involve third‑party verification, legal pathways to political participation, and public rituals that dramatize the transition. These elements are not theatrics; they are the scaffolding of credibility. The Basque case shows how informal, well‑orchestrated steps toward disarmament can be presented as irreversible progress toward political ends, provided there are believable signs that the state and society will reciprocate.

Fourth, manufacture the narrative of sacrifice and future reward. Framing disarmament as victory depends on two linked promises: (1) that former fighters will be safe and politically viable, and (2) that their political aims can be pursued within the rules of the polity. That is how an apparent concession becomes a claim to moral authority: “We gave up arms so our people could win peace, not lose the cause.” For audiences fatigued by violence, this story can be persuasive. Historical precedents show how powerful such narrative control can be.

But the strategy is brittle. Three structural risks recur.

One: fragmentation, when a central leadership surrenders but splinters continue fighting, the political victory is undermined and the narrative collapses. Colombia’s post‑accord landscape, with dissident factions and criminal groups filling vacuums, illustrates this danger.

Second: weak state capacity, disarmament that isn’t matched by effective governance, justice and economic reintegration that produces disillusionment, which opponents exploit.

Third: time and sequencing, if political gains fail to materialize quickly, the rhetorical victory warps into an accusation of capitulation.

So, what does this analysis show for political actors and for those who study them? It shows that disarmament can be rhetorically reframed as victory when four conditions align: careful language that preserves dignity; conversion mechanisms that translate military authority into institutional influence; credible guarantees (often with external verification); and a political track that delivers results to constituencies. Where those conditions are absent, or where spoilers and weak institutions are present, the claim of victory will prove temporary.

Finally, the broader lesson is blunt and familiar to realists: power is not a thing you hold but a sequence you perform. An armed actor’s decision to relinquish weapons can be the closing act of a struggle or the opening move in a different kind of campaign, one fought in legislatures, courts and media. The outcome depends on who writes the first, loudest narrative about that act. In politics, as Machiavelli noted, perception is the currency of rule, and the rhetorician who reframes apparent loss as strategic conversion often wins the argument that precedes winning the public.

Ali Salman

The views expressed in “The Inbox” belong to their respective author, not L’Orient Today. This is your space to weigh in on the issues that matter to you — we just ask that you keep things respectful and steer clear of defamation, hate speech or offensive language.

Got something to say? We’d love to read it — send your submission to editor@lorientlejour.com .