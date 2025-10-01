Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

White House says 'sensitive discussions' ongoing over Trump's Gaza plan


/Reuters / 01 October 2025 21:01

The White House said on Wednesday there were "sensitive discussions" taking place over President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in Gaza.

"I can tell you that there are some very sensitive discussions that are taking place, but I certainly don't want to get ahead of any announcement at this podium. I'm going to let Special Envoy Witkoff and the President of the United States handle that," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a regular briefing.

