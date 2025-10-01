White House says 'sensitive discussions' ongoing over Trump's Gaza plan

The White House said on Wednesday there were "sensitive discussions" taking place over President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in Gaza.

"I can tell you that there are some very sensitive discussions that are taking place, but I certainly don't want to get ahead of any announcement at this podium. I'm going to let Special Envoy Witkoff and the President of the United States handle that," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a regular briefing.