Freediver Luciana Chbeir breaks the Lebanese record in free immersion

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “You broke the national record!”Freediver Luciana Chbeir had barely resurfaced after reaching 40 meters deep off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, when she got the news. Grinning ear to ear, she erupted with joy.On Sunday, Sept. 28, during the World Freediving Championships organized by the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), the 33-year-old athlete set Lebanon’s free immersion record, a freediving competition where a rope guides the diver’s descent and ascent.She surpassed the previous record set by Pamela Saghbini, who reached 30 meters in 2022. The world record is held by Croatia’s Sanda Delija at 103 meters, according to AIDA.“Representing my country at a world championship is huge for me. If you had told me two years ago, I never would have believed it,” Chbeir told L’Orient-Le Jour.In February 2025, she had...

“You broke the national record!”Freediver Luciana Chbeir had barely resurfaced after reaching 40 meters deep off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, when she got the news. Grinning ear to ear, she erupted with joy.On Sunday, Sept. 28, during the World Freediving Championships organized by the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), the 33-year-old athlete set Lebanon’s free immersion record, a freediving competition where a rope guides the diver’s descent and ascent.She surpassed the previous record set by Pamela Saghbini, who reached 30 meters in 2022. The world record is held by Croatia’s Sanda Delija at 103 meters, according to AIDA.“Representing my country at a world championship is huge for me. If you had told me two years ago, I never would have believed it,” Chbeir told L’Orient-Le Jour.In...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in