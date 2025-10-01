Freediver Luciana Chbeir breaks the Lebanese record in free immersion

Luciana Chbeir during a competition in 2024. Photo sent to L'Orient Today.
“You broke the national record!”Freediver Luciana Chbeir had barely resurfaced after reaching 40 meters deep off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, when she got the news. Grinning ear to ear, she erupted with joy.On Sunday, Sept. 28, during the World Freediving Championships organized by the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), the 33-year-old athlete set Lebanon’s free immersion record, a freediving competition where a rope guides the diver’s descent and ascent.She surpassed the previous record set by Pamela Saghbini, who reached 30 meters in 2022. The world record is held by Croatia’s Sanda Delija at 103 meters, according to AIDA.“Representing my country at a world championship is huge for me. If you had told me two years ago, I never would have believed it,” Chbeir told L’Orient-Le Jour.In February 2025, she had...
“You broke the national record!”Freediver Luciana Chbeir had barely resurfaced after reaching 40 meters deep off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus, when she got the news. Grinning ear to ear, she erupted with joy.On Sunday, Sept. 28, during the World Freediving Championships organized by the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), the 33-year-old athlete set Lebanon’s free immersion record, a freediving competition where a rope guides the diver’s descent and ascent.She surpassed the previous record set by Pamela Saghbini, who reached 30 meters in 2022. The world record is held by Croatia’s Sanda Delija at 103 meters, according to AIDA.“Representing my country at a world championship is huge for me. If you had told me two years ago, I never would have believed it,” Chbeir told L’Orient-Le Jour.In...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!