GAZA WAR

Israel to block access to north Gaza for residents from south

Israel to block access route between north and south as it intensifies its offensive on Gaza city

AFP / By L'Orient Today staff, 01 October 2025 11:11

Displaced Palestinians carry their belongings as they head south on a road in the Nousseirat refugee camp area in central Gaza Strip, following new Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City, Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo AFP/EYAD BABA.)

The Israeli military said it will close on Wednesday the last remaining route for residents of southern Gaza to access the north, as it presses its offensive on Gaza City.

"Al-Rashid Street will be closed to traffic from the southern sector area at 12 pm," Israel's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X. "Movement southward will be allowed for those who were unable to evacuate Gaza City. At this stage, the [Israeli military] permits free movement southward without inspection."


