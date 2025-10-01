Israeli military in process of cutting Gaza Strip in two and put Gaza City under siege, says Katz | LIVE

Israel: Rocket warning sirens sound in towns bordering Gaza, reports the Israeli army on its X account.
Gaza: 51 dead and 180 wounded in the last 24 hours, reports Gaza Ministry of Health
51 people have been killed and 180 wounded in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health.
The total death toll in the enclave since October 7 stands at 66,148 dead and 168,716 wounded, according to the ministry, and figures backed by the UN.
Gaza: Israeli army is cutting Gaza Strip in two and encircling Gaza City, says Katz
The Israeli army is cutting the Gaza Strip in two and laying siege to Gaza City, Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement quoted by Israeli media, saying it's the "last chance" for residents to flee south
"The [Israeli] forces are currently completing the takeover of the Netzarim corridor to the west coast of Gaza, cutting Gaza between north and south," Katz wrote. "This will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and anyone moving south will be forced to pass through Israeli army checkpoints," he continued, calling it "a last chance for Gaza residents who wish to head south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City itself, facing full-scale Israeli army activity."
"The Israeli army is preparing for all eventualities and is determined to continue its operations until all hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed, with a view to ending the war," he added.
Red Cross temporarily suspends Gaza City operations due to hostilities
The International Committee of the Red Cross announced that it has been forced to temporarily suspend operations in Gaza City and relocate staff due to escalating hostilities, Reuters reports.
"The ICRC will continue to strive to provide support to civilians in Gaza City, whenever circumstances allow, from our offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, which remain fully operational," it said in a statement.
First responders in Gaza are regularly refused access by the Israeli army to sites where there are wounded and killed as a result of Israeli strikes, or are only granted access when it is too late to save the victims. Amid Israel's assault on Gaza City — an operation intended to seize the largest Palestinian city — bombings and attacks on the ground have multiplied exponentially.
Lebanese-Syrian border: rocket explodes near Joussieh school on border between Lebanon and Syria
A rocket, believed to be from the recent war between Hezbollah and Israel, exploded near the school in Joussieh, on the Syrian side of the Lebanese-Syrian border, between the school and the village church, according to our correspondent in the Bekaa.
A video shared by our correspondent, taken shortly after the incident, shows a column of smoke rising from the area. Syrian media report one death and several injuries. Their version of events refers to an explosion in a weapons "warehouse."
Joussieh is located in the province of Homs, in an area that was under the control of the Assad regime and Hezbollah during the Syrian civil war and where deadly clashes took place between local Lebanese tribes and members of the new Syrian security forces in early 2025.
South Lebanon: Israeli drone strike
Israeli drone strike targeted a resident in the village of Houla (Marjayoun) while he was out on a field, according to our correspondent in the south. No injuries reported.
'People are simply tired of this genocide'
Our reporter Ghadir Hamadi gathered reactions from Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.
"We just want the strikes to stop," said one. “Yes, it is colonialism ... and I would accept it to stop the genocide," said another.
Drone flights intensify over the Gaza-bound flotilla
The international Global Sumud Flotilla, on its way to Gaza in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade of the Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people there, announced early this morning that drone circulation over the vessels was intensifying as they neared their destination.
"We have now entered the high-risk zone, the place where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted," the flotilla organizers posted in a message on Telegram and quoted by Reuters.
About two hours later, organizers reported that unidentified vessels had approached several boats in the flotilla, some with their lights off. Participants implemented safety protocols in anticipation of an interception, they said, but the vessels eventually moved away from the flotilla.
South Lebanon: Israeli army strikes in the south, blows up a building
In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone carried out several strikes this morning, targeting a stone quarry on the outskirts of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil), according to our correspondent in the south.
Yesterday evening, around 9 p.m., a fire broke out east of Taybeh (Marjayoun), along the border, after an Israeli drone dropped four flares on the area. An hour later, a powerful explosion was heard in villages of the Marjayoun district after the Israeli army blew up a building near homes in the Lebanese part of Ghajar.
Houthis claim responsibility for firing 'cruise missile' at ship in Gulf of Aden
The Yemeni Houthi group claimed responsibility this morning for firing a "cruise missile" at the Dutch-flagged ship Minervagracht while "en route to Israel." The ship caught fire in the Gulf of Aden after the attack on Tuesday afternoon and the crew was evacuated by helicopter. Two sailors were injured, according to the European maritime mission Aspides.
The Israeli army to block Gaza coastal road, the last access route between north and south, starting midday today.
The Israeli army has announced it will block the road linking Gaza City to the rest of the Strip from midday on Wednesday, according to its Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.
The coastal road, which runs along the enclave, is normally the only open route out of the city, which has been under siege for several weeks by the Israeli army as it conducts airstrikes and ground operations.
"Residents of Gaza, al-Rashid Street will be closed to traffic from the southern sector, starting at 12:00 p.m.," wrote Avichay. "Travel to the south will be permitted for those who have not been able to evacuate Gaza City."
Hamas may reject Trump's plan for Gaza, saying it 'ignores the interests of the Palestinian people'
A senior Hamas official told the BBC that the group is likely to reject U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, saying it "serves the interests of Israel" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people." According to him, Hamas is particularly opposed to its disarmament and the deployment of an international force in Gaza, which it considers a "new form of occupation," and the release of all Israeli hostages at once.
The official response from the group, which received the U.S. proposal on Monday evening after a joint press conference between Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has not yet been made official. Yesterday, Trump said he was giving Hamas "three to four days" to respond.
According to a senior Palestinian official, also quoted by the BBC, these discussions involve the Hamas leadership in Gaza and outside the enclave's borders, as well as other Palestinian factions. According to this source, the group's military commander in the territory, Ezzeddine Haddad, is determined to "continue the struggle."
Israel: Government confirms appointment of new Shin Bet chief, a retired general with a 'messianic' vision
Last night, the Israeli government confirmed the appointment of General David Zini as head of Shin Bet, the internal security service. "The government unanimously approved the appointment of Zini as head of Shin Bet for a five-year term," the prime minister's office said in a statement, reported by AFP.
The retired general is said to have opposed negotiations for the release of hostages and described the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants as an "eternal war," remarks that angered the hostages' relatives.
A member of the far-right religious Zionist movement, Zini has also been the subject of particular attention because of what his detractors describe as his "messianic" vision, a label he himself endorsed in a speech in June. The term is linked to the settler movement, which believes that the occupied West Bank and Gaza belong to Israel.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of news in the Middle East, where we wait with held breaths for Hamas' response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed "peace plan" for Gaza.
We will be following developments in Lebanon, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iran, and even in the Red Sea, where the Houthis targeted a ship on Tuesday.
