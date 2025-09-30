Reopening of UAE embassy: New ambassador arrives in Beirut

The new ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Salem Fahd al-Kaabi, arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. He was appointed earlier this month by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Consul Rodrigue Khoury welcomed him as a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE announced in January 2025 the reopening of its embassy in Lebanon, which had been closed since 2021 due to tensions with local parties, namely Hezbollah and its allies. That year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait recalled their diplomats from Lebanon following controversial remarks made by former Information Minister George Kurdahi concerning Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.