Army chief to Lebanese soldiers in Baalbek: 'All Lebanese people appreciate your sacrifices'

Commander-in-chief of the army, General Rodolph Haykal inspected Tuesday the headquarters of the Sixth Infantry Brigade at the Mohammad Makki Barracks, Baalbek, where he was briefed on the operational conditions within the brigade's area of responsibility. He also received an overview of the brigade’s missions and the challenges it faces, commending the "efforts of its personnel," the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He also visited several of the brigade’s posts and met with officers and soldiers, praising their "performance in pursuing wanted individuals and those disturbing public order, and in combating all kinds of criminal gangs, especially those involved in drug trafficking and distribution," NNA reported.

Haykal emphasized that "the army’s success in its missions stems from its wisdom, professionalism, unwavering loyalty to Lebanon, and the trust the Lebanese people place in it."

He further noted that "those involved in criminal acts represent only themselves, and their actions are entirely rejected by all Lebanese." He addressed the troops saying: "I am proud of your professionalism and sincere loyalty to the institution. All Lebanese deeply appreciate the sacrifices you make for their security and the future of their children."

He added: "The nation’s security is a trust placed upon us. The Army Command is committed to the sanctity of its mission, dedicated to national interest and the safety of all Lebanese. The army will continue to shoulder its responsibilities during this exceptional phase, amid the current circumstances the country is going through, particularly the ongoing aggression by the Israeli enemy and major security challenges."

He also called for "a sense of responsibility and awareness regarding the danger of rumors and claims circulated on social media that target the military institution."

On Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, awarded the National Order of the Cedar, at the rank of Grand Cordon, to Haykal “in recognition of the mission he carries out” at the head of the military institution and for his “sacrifices” in the service of the country.

This initiative comes amid controversy, after the army and security forces were accused of not doing enough to prevent Hezbollah from illuminating the Raouche Rock with the image of its former leaders, during a ceremony commemorating their assassination a year ago. This act was in violation of an earlier decision made by Governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud.

Hakyal's term comes at a time when the Lebanese Army is tasked with dismantling Hezbollah's arsenal south of the Litani River, in accordance with the shaky cease-fire agreement established between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov. 27, 2024. The disarmament of Hezbollah remains Lebanon's strategic priority and a central criterion in the international community's perception of the situation in the country. The positions of foreign countries are indeed clear: no aid or investment will be provided to Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains armed.



