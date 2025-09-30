Adèle Haenel: Our mission is to open a humanitarian corridor on land and at sea
Twice a César award-winning French actress, who is committed to the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the Gaza blockade, had to leave the mission after her boat’s engine failed. However, she says her determination to support the initiative remains strong.
Portrait of the French actress Adèle Haenel. (Credit: Laurent Emmanuel/AFP Archives)
A few weeks ago, French actress and feminist activist Adèle Haenel boarded the Global Sumud Flotilla but had to leave the boat she was on due to engine damage. The flotilla aims to break the blockade on Gaza by delivering emergency humanitarian aid. While the exact cause of the damage is still unknown, the flotilla was targeted in a suspected Israeli attack in Tunis in early September."Today, I have a video to make that is not easy for me," begins Haenel in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 27. "I find myself leaving the maritime mission after the engine on the boat I was on gave out. It's not easy, because I got involved and would have so loved to complete this mission that I believe in with all my heart." Context New Gaza-bound flotilla sets off from Sicily Twice a Cesar winner — for best...
