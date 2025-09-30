Adèle Haenel: Our mission is to open a humanitarian corridor on land and at sea

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A few weeks ago, French actress and feminist activist Adèle Haenel boarded the Global Sumud Flotilla but had to leave the boat she was on due to engine damage. The flotilla aims to break the blockade on Gaza by delivering emergency humanitarian aid. While the exact cause of the damage is still unknown, the flotilla was targeted in a suspected Israeli attack in Tunis in early September."Today, I have a video to make that is not easy for me," begins Haenel in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 27. "I find myself leaving the maritime mission after the engine on the boat I was on gave out. It's not easy, because I got involved and would have so loved to complete this mission that I believe in with all my heart." Context New Gaza-bound flotilla sets off from Sicily Twice a Cesar winner — for best...

