What’s next for Ghassan Oueidat’s abuse of power complaint against Tarek Bitar?

The complaint for "abuse of power" filed in January 2023 by former Top Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat against the investigative judge into the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion Tarek Bitar — and one of the judicial obstacles blocking this investigation — does not appear close to being resolved.Since last July, an appeal lodged by Oueidat against a decision handed down in January 2024 by investigative judge Habib Rizkallah, who was appointed to rule on this complaint and who had deemed it "flawed," has been pending. The ad hoc indictment chamber, chaired by Elias Eid, asked Oueidat's successor, Jamal Hajjar, on Friday to provide Judge Rizkallah with the supporting documents for this complaint.The ruling issued by the indictment chamber is based on Article 62 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires a public prosecutor who initiates...

