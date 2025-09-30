Hearings for Riad Salameh could resume in the Forry case

The former governor of the BDL, Riad Salameh. (Credit: AFP archive photo)
Former central bank Governor Riad Salameh, who was released on Sept. 26 after paying a $14 million bail, could be summoned again by Beirut investigative judge Rola Osman in the so-called “Forry commissions” case, valued at around $330 million, L’Orient-Le Jour learned from judicial sources.Still subject to a travel ban, Salameh was taken into custody in Beirut on Sept. 3, 2024, in another case: The so-called “Optimum Invest” case, involving roughly $44 million in transactions between the brokerage firm and the Banque du Liban’s (central bank) consultation account. The case had remained on hold due to state liability lawsuits brought by Salameh against the decisions of the indictment chamber judges.Differences in interpretationSince these lawsuits were not resolved in time by the Court of Cassation, which had long paralyzed by a lack of...
