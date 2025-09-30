Hearings for Riad Salameh could resume in the Forry case

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Former central bank Governor Riad Salameh, who was released on Sept. 26 after paying a $14 million bail, could be summoned again by Beirut investigative judge Rola Osman in the so-called “Forry commissions” case, valued at around $330 million, L’Orient-Le Jour learned from judicial sources.Still subject to a travel ban, Salameh was taken into custody in Beirut on Sept. 3, 2024, in another case: The so-called “Optimum Invest” case, involving roughly $44 million in transactions between the brokerage firm and the Banque du Liban’s (central bank) consultation account. The case had remained on hold due to state liability lawsuits brought by Salameh against the decisions of the indictment chamber judges.Differences in interpretationSince these lawsuits were not resolved in time by the Court of Cassation, which had long paralyzed by a lack of...

