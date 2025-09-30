Trump's Gaza peace plan wins Netanyahu backing

U.S. President Donald Trump secured Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan Monday, but the Israeli prime minister warned he would "finish the job" against Hamas if the Palestinian militants fail to accept it.

Hamas had yet to give its judgment on the proposal that Trump unveiled alongside Netanyahu at the White House, leaving the fate of the 20-point plan to end the nearly two-year-old war mired in uncertainty.

"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims," Netanyahu said in a joint press conference with Trump.

"If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself."

Trump insisted peace in the Middle East was "beyond very close" and described the announcement of the plan as a "beautiful day -- potentially one of the great days ever in civilization."

The plan, which he has also circulated to Arab leaders, calls for a cease-fire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Other key points include deployment of a "temporary international stabilization force" — and the creation of a transitional authority headed by Trump himself and including former British premier Tony Blair.

'Get everybody in line'

But in a sign of the uncertainty, the U.S. and Israeli leaders refused to take questions at the end of their statements to the media.

The normally talkative Trump said it would be "not really appropriate" while they were still trying to "get everybody in line."

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group would "respond once we receive it."

Qatari and Egyptian mediators later shared Trump's proposal with Hamas, another official briefed on the talks told AFP.

The deal would demand Hamas militants fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in the government, but those who agreed to "peaceful co-existence" would be given amnesty.

However, Netanyahu took an uncompromising tone, stressing to reporters that Israeli forces would retain responsibility for Gaza security "for the foreseeable future."

He cast doubt on whether the Palestinian Authority, which runs the West Bank territory, would be allowed a role in Gaza's governance.

Trump noted that during their meeting Netanyahu had strongly opposed any Palestinian statehood — something that the U.S. plan leaves room for.

Netanyahu must still sell the plan to his coalition government, which is propped up by far-right ministers opposing any peace deal.

Growing frustration

Trump said he was hopeful Hamas would agree, based on his conversations with Arab leaders, but admitted he didn't know for sure.

"I think they probably have an understanding. They haven't maybe mentioned that, but I would imagine they do," Trump said.

Trump hailed Netanyahu as a "warrior" during their meeting but he has shown increasing signs of frustration ahead of the Israeli premier's fourth White House visit this year.

Trump was infuriated by Israel's recent strike on Hamas members in key U.S. ally Qatar and he warned Netanyahu last week against annexing the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

During their meeting, Trump arranged for Netanyahu to call Qatar's prime minister from the Oval Office to express "deep regret" for the strike and promise not to do so again, the White House said.

In Gaza, people expressed a mix of hope, exhaustion and distrust ahead of the White House meeting.

"I don't expect anything from Trump, because Trump supports Netanyahu in destroying the Gaza Strip," said Mohammed Abu Rabee, 34.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures.

Israel's offensive has killed 66,055 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry figures that the United Nations considers reliable.