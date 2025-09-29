Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CORRUPTION

EDL announces campaign against illegal connections

Public Electricity Provider adamant to clamp down on corruption and theft in effort to reduce losses.

By L'Orient Today staff, 29 September 2025 18:06

The headquarters of EDL, in Beirut. Archive photo L'Orient-Le Jour/Philippe Hage Boutros. The headquarters of EDL, in Beirut. (Archive photo: Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient Today)

The management of Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced in a statement Monday the launch of a widespread campaign to combat illegal connections and electricity theft across the country.

"The institution has launched campaigns to remove violations on the electricity grid throughout the country, in order to limit non-technical losses resulting from these offenses, with the support, when necessary, of security forces, for which it expresses its gratitude," the statement read more specifically. 

EDL plans to "draw up formal reports against all offenders and those responsible for violations, without exception, and to initiate legal proceedings against anyone who does not regularize their situation or who resumes violating the law and tampering with the network."

The public electricity provider conducted a similar campaign in 2023, under the tenure of former Energy Minister Walid Fayad, who was replaced earlier this year by Joe Saddi in Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's new government.

