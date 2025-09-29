Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

White House says 'very close' to deal on Gaza


/Reuters / 29 September 2025 16:16

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2017. (Credit: AFP)

Israel and Hamas are "very close" to reaching an agreement on a framework deal to end the war in Gaza and ensure lasting peace in the Middle East, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

Leavitt, speaking on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program, said President Donald Trump would discuss a 21-point peace plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later on Monday. Trump will speak to leaders in Qatar, who have served as intermediaries with Hamas, on Monday, she said.

"To reach a reasonable deal for both sides, both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy, but that is ultimately how we are going to end this conflict," she said.

