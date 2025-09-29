Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CONTROVERSY

A voice refracted: Drake samples Fairuz

Between legality and legacy, Drake’s “Wahdon Interlude” raises questions about who profits, who is silenced and what it means to sample the voice of a nation.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 29 September 2025 14:01

Her voice has always been untranslatable, claimed by millions, but belonging to no one but her. In her 1979 track, “Wahdon,” composed by her son, the late Ziad Rhabani, Fairuz sang of solitude, the melody both intimate and immense, like a cedar’s shadow stretching across a mountain valley. Forty-six years later, that same voice has taken an unexpected path: Sampled on Drake’s new album “ICEMAN,” which is yet to be released, folded into a track called “Wahdon Interlude.”The news spread quickly, sparking astonishment, anger, pride and curiosity. Could Fairuz, Beirut’s morning prayer, be reimagined in the late-night world of Drake’s Toronto? What does it mean when an Arab classic, wrapped in its own history, is appropriated into the machinery of global pop? More from Rayanne A nation on screen: Lebanon’s first cinema week The legal...
Her voice has always been untranslatable, claimed by millions, but belonging to no one but her. In her 1979 track, “Wahdon,” composed by her son, the late Ziad Rhabani, Fairuz sang of solitude, the melody both intimate and immense, like a cedar’s shadow stretching across a mountain valley. Forty-six years later, that same voice has taken an unexpected path: Sampled on Drake’s new album “ICEMAN,” which is yet to be released, folded into a track called “Wahdon Interlude.”The news spread quickly, sparking astonishment, anger, pride and curiosity. Could Fairuz, Beirut’s morning prayer, be reimagined in the late-night world of Drake’s Toronto? What does it mean when an Arab classic, wrapped in its own history, is appropriated into the machinery of global pop? More from Rayanne A nation on screen: Lebanon’s first...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top