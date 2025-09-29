After the ‘snapback:’ What paths lie ahead for Iran?

A man rides a motorcycle past a deactivated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile, in front of a photo of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Bahrestan Square in Tehran, on Sept. 27, 2025.(Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)
What is happening now? Since Sunday on midnight, the U.N. has officially resumed sanctions on Iran after the failure of last-ditch nuclear negotiations. The 30-day period stipulated by the “snapback” mechanism did not bridge the gap between the E3’s demands — France, the United Kingdom, and Germany — and Iran’s red lines on enrichment. The E3 demanded that Iran return to indirect talks with the United States, give access to IAEA inspectors to sensitive nuclear sites, and take steps to secure the enriched uranium stockpile.In an intervention on state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Security Council’s decision, claiming that a preliminary agreement had been reached with the Europeans before the United States opposed it. More on the topic In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear enrichment spark uproar ...
What is happening now? Since Sunday on midnight, the U.N. has officially resumed sanctions on Iran after the failure of last-ditch nuclear negotiations. The 30-day period stipulated by the “snapback” mechanism did not bridge the gap between the E3’s demands — France, the United Kingdom, and Germany — and Iran’s red lines on enrichment. The E3 demanded that Iran return to indirect talks with the United States, give access to IAEA inspectors to sensitive nuclear sites, and take steps to secure the enriched uranium stockpile.In an intervention on state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Security Council’s decision, claiming that a preliminary agreement had been reached with the Europeans before the United States opposed it. More on the topic In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!