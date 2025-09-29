Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
After the ‘snapback:’ What paths lie ahead for Iran?

Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said it would be good if Iran could also join the defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

By Tatiana KROTOFF, 29 September 2025 13:29

After the ‘snapback:’ What paths lie ahead for Iran?

A man rides a motorcycle past a deactivated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile, in front of a photo of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Bahrestan Square in Tehran, on Sept. 27, 2025.(Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)

What is happening now? Since Sunday on midnight, the U.N. has officially resumed sanctions on Iran after the failure of last-ditch nuclear negotiations. The 30-day period stipulated by the “snapback” mechanism did not bridge the gap between the E3’s demands — France, the United Kingdom, and Germany — and Iran’s red lines on enrichment. The E3 demanded that Iran return to indirect talks with the United States, give access to IAEA inspectors to sensitive nuclear sites, and take steps to secure the enriched uranium stockpile.In an intervention on state television, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Security Council’s decision, claiming that a preliminary agreement had been reached with the Europeans before the United States opposed it.  More on the topic In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear enrichment spark uproar ...
