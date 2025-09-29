Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Valery Freland: Our strength at Aliph lies in depoliticizing heritage

While on tour in Syria and Lebanon, the executive director of the foundation spoke to "L’Orient-le Jour" about the actions of the institution he leads and the challenges of safeguarding heritage with strong symbolic value in this region.

By Zéna ZALZAL, 29 September 2025 12:35

Valery Freland: Our strength at Aliph lies in depoliticizing heritage

Valery Freland with the Palmyra guide, who is leading the first tourist tour of the site in 14 years. (Credit: Hasan Aljany/Courtesy of Aliph)

L’Orient-le Jour: To begin with, can you briefly explain the reasons behind the creation of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (Aliph) in 2017?Valery Freland: Aliph was created in 2017 in Geneva — two years after the destruction of the city of Palmyra — at the initiative of France and the United Arab Emirates, with support including from Saudi Arabia, following a major conference held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016.Several reports resulted from this, including one by Jean-Luc Martinez, former president of the Louvre, which recommended creating a new international institution, a new international financial instrument capable of intervening quickly and concretely on the ground to protect heritage in conflict zones.After seven years of tangible action, Aliph now has 550 projects in 55 countries to its...
