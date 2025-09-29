Valery Freland: Our strength at Aliph lies in depoliticizing heritage

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google L’Orient-le Jour: To begin with, can you briefly explain the reasons behind the creation of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (Aliph) in 2017?Valery Freland: Aliph was created in 2017 in Geneva — two years after the destruction of the city of Palmyra — at the initiative of France and the United Arab Emirates, with support including from Saudi Arabia, following a major conference held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016.Several reports resulted from this, including one by Jean-Luc Martinez, former president of the Louvre, which recommended creating a new international institution, a new international financial instrument capable of intervening quickly and concretely on the ground to protect heritage in conflict zones.After seven years of tangible action, Aliph now has 550 projects in 55 countries to its...

L’Orient-le Jour: To begin with, can you briefly explain the reasons behind the creation of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (Aliph) in 2017?Valery Freland: Aliph was created in 2017 in Geneva — two years after the destruction of the city of Palmyra — at the initiative of France and the United Arab Emirates, with support including from Saudi Arabia, following a major conference held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016.Several reports resulted from this, including one by Jean-Luc Martinez, former president of the Louvre, which recommended creating a new international institution, a new international financial instrument capable of intervening quickly and concretely on the ground to protect heritage in conflict zones.After seven years of tangible action, Aliph now has 550 projects in 55 countries...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in