Israel army claims struck Hezbollah weapons depots in south Lebanon

BEIRUT — The Israeli military claimed it struck weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

"A short while ago, the IDF [Israeli army] struck Hezbollah weapon storage facilities in southern Lebanon. These weapon depots were used by the terrorist organization to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel," the military said in a statement.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series" of Israeli air strikes near the towns of Kfar Roummane and Jarmaq, and a drone strike on a home in Houmin, all in the country's south.

Despite a November cease-fire that ended over a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter has kept up daily strikes on Lebanon and still has troops occupying five border points inside Lebanon.