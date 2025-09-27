At least 82 Palestinians killed Saturday in relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 82 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning amid continuous Israeli army attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

These Israeli strikes killed at least 45 people in Gaza City, which is under a large-scale ground and air assault.

Among the latest casualties reported by rescue services, eight people — including four children — were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a house in the al-Daraj neighborhood.

Additionally, a drone strike in the town of Nousseirat, in central Gaza, killed seven more people, according to a source at al-Awda Hospital.

At least seven other Palestinians were killed during humanitarian aid distributions organized by the GHF, supported by Israel and the United States, in the central part of the besieged territory.

According to the latest official figures released Saturday afternoon by Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 65,926 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with 167,783 injured and thousands missing, their bodies still trapped under the rubble.