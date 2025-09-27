Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Security forces seize three artillery shells in Burj Hammoud


L'OLJ / 27 September 2025 17:15

Lire cet article en Français
Security forces seize three artillery shells in Burj Hammoud

Photo of the shells found in Burj Hammoud, released by State Security. (Credit: NNA)

The General Directorate of State Security announced on Sunday that its teams had seized “three 120mm artillery shells” in a building in the Burj Hammoud neighborhood, in eastern Beirut. The statement specified that the shells “were not equipped with explosive charges,” and that “one of them bore inscriptions in Hebrew.”

The patrol that carried out the operation subsequently handed the site over to the Lebanese Army’s special bomb disposal unit, which removed the shells. No information was provided regarding any arrests following the discovery.

Les forces de sécurité saisissent trois obus d’artillerie à Bourj Hammoud

