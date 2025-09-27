Sheikh Yazbeck says he was detained for hours at Beirut airport over Hezbollah criticism

BEIRUT — Shiite Sheikh Abbas Yazbeck, a vocal critic of Hezbollah, said he was detained for several hours on Friday at Beirut airport by General Security, without being informed of the reason for his detention. Yazbeck attributes the incident to “systematic political pressure” against Shiite opponents of Hezbollah.



Local news outlet Janoubia, also critical of Hezbollah, first reported the incident on Friday. The Sheikh, who is also a professor, was traveling to France with his wife when he was detained.

This is not the first time Yazbeck has faced threats. Around three years ago, he said a Hezbollah official in the Bekaa, accompanied by armed men, entered the school where he teaches and attacked him.

Contacted by L’Orient Today, General Security did not confirm the detention.

Yazbeck told L’Orient Today on Saturday that a physical altercation nearly occurred with the General Security officers, who allegedly used “inappropriate language.” He said he was held for hours without being questioned and was told the delay was due to a judge who was “sleeping.” When the judge finally intervened, Yazbeck was released but had his identification papers and phone confiscated. He was also instructed to report to General Security within four days.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Shiite Gathering and the Lebanese Democrats’ Coalition condemned the incident in a statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency. They described it as “a new episode in the systematic intimidation that Shiite opponents of Hezbollah face,” and called on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to “intervene immediately to stop this blatant violation,” urging the President of the Republic to “assume his constitutional responsibilities and ensure the protection of citizens from arbitrariness.”