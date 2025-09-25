Hezbollah questions justice minister after two suspected 'Israeli agents' released by military court

BEIRUT — MP Hassan Ezzeddine, a member of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, called on Thursday for Justice Minister Adel Nassar to explain why Lebanese courts "are releasing collaborators" with Israel, denouncing what he described as a "political and legal lapse."

The criticism came together with that of his colleague Hussein Hajj Hassan, as the party has been protesting for a month over the release of Mohieddine Hassaneh, sentenced by military tribunal to 15 years in prison for "spying for Israel" but released by the Military Court of Cassation on August 28 after just 22 months in detention.

Mohieddine Hassaneh, a telecommunications engineer, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2023, by guards of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, a little over two months after Hezbollah opened its support front with Gaza, marking the start of the most recent conflict with Israel. This "agent," said to have paved the way for the September 2024 pager attack, sparked an outcry among pro-Hezbollah circles, according to sources close to the party.

According to local media, Hadi Awad was also arrested in December 2023 alongside Hassaneh. He was sentenced to ten years of hard labor by the military tribunal, but was ultimately released alongside Hassaneh by the Military Court of Cassation.

During a press conference in Parliament, MP Ezzeddine said it was legitimate to "question external pressures on the judiciary and political leaders to release collaborators," recalling that "the (Israeli) occupation used the local telecommunications network during the latest aggression, via its agents and by installing listening devices." The MP also said his bloc "would follow up on the case in court and in Parliament, to correct the judicial course and protect its independence."

In an interview on September 11, Mohieddine Hassaneh denied any political pressure for his release. According to him, he was released because he was acquitted of the charge of collaborating with Israel, with the court retaining "only a sentence equivalent to the time already served for operating without a license," pointing to his employment with an American company. Hassaneh said he proved his "innocence" by demonstrating the existence of said company, although he did not name it.

Another Hezbollah MP, Hussein Hajj Hassan, also addressed the judiciary, the justice minister, and all authorities who "claim the independence of the judiciary": "How can the military tribunal and the judiciary acquit two collaborators, [Mohieddine] Hassaneh and [Hadi] Awad, when their involvement is proven? And who will take responsibility for being complicit in the consequences of their actions?" he asked.