Hezbollah welcomes 'overdue' recognition of State of Palestine by several countries

BEIRUT — Hezbollah welcomed the recent decision by several countries to recognize the State of Palestine, describing it as a "long-overdue but meaningful affirmation that the Palestinian cause remains alive and cannot be erased, despite decades of conflict and international neglect," the party said in a statement Thursday.

"It is true that this new wave of recognitions will not have any direct or practical effect on the conditions endured by the Palestinian people, whether in the occupied territories or in the diaspora — especially amid the organized campaign of genocide Gaza has been subjected to for nearly two years," Hezbollah said.

"While we appreciate these recognition steps, we call on the international community and all global powers — regardless of their orientations — to shoulder their responsibilities and take more effective and impactful measures to stop the massacres and genocide carried out by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and the West Bank."

"We urge action to end the policies of starvation and siege and to confront the displacement project pursued by the Zionist government against more than two million people living under the harshest humanitarian conditions in Gaza," the party stated.

Hezbollah extended its support for the international campaign aimed at lifting the siege on Gaza and commended the efforts being made to launch a maritime flotilla to challenge the blockade.

An international flotilla of dozens of boats is seeking to deliver aid to Gaza. It was attacked by drones off the Greek coast on Wednesday, prompting Spain and Italy to send military warships to protect them.

France, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Andorra and Belgium announced their formal recognition of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

They joined Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the United Kingdom , which announced its recognition on Sunday, as Israel pushes ahead with settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and escalates its Gaza war.

The State of Palestine is now recognized as a sovereign nation by 157 of the 193 UN member states, representing 81 percent of the international community. The U.S. still refuses to recognize it and is the only permanent member of the Security Council withholding recognition.