Ukraine restores diplomatic ties with Syria, Zelenskiy says

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine and Syria formally restored diplomatic relations on Wednesday as their leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine broke off relations with Syria in June 2022 after ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's government recognized the independence of swathes of occupied Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has worked to engage with Syrian authorities since the December 2024 toppling of Assad, who was for years a staunch Russian ally and allowed Moscow to build up a military foothold on its territory.

"We are pleased with this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram after announcing the restoration of diplomatic relations.

Zelenskiy sent his foreign minister to Damascus last December to hold talks with the new Syrian leadership, urging them to cut Russia's presence from its territory and promising food aid shipments.

The Syrian leadership said it was hoping for close relations with Kyiv. Russia, which has given Assad asylum, has itself made visible efforts to build relations with the new Syrian government and sent a big delegation headed by a top energy official to visit earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy told the U.N. General Assembly in his speech that Syria deserved stronger international support, and that Damascus was still having to appeal for an easing of crippling economic sanctions.

