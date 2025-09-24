Frangieh reaffirms his confidence in Hezbollah and pays tribute to Nasrallah

BEIRUT — The leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, reaffirmed his confidence in Hezbollah on Wednesday during an interview with Al-Manar TV.

"We trust the leadership of the resistance, which ensures Lebanon's unity (...) Hezbollah has not lost, what happened is a setback, not a defeat," he said, referring to the war waged between Hezbollah and Israel in 2023/2024.

Paying tribute to the former secretary general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in massive Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs almost a year ago, on Sept. 27, 2024, Frangieh said he "was exceptional and a great leader" and "looked after Lebanon." "He was not a sectarian man and sacrificed himself for the Palestinian cause," he stressed.

Israel regularly carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah, despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 after more than a year of hostilities, including two months of open war, with Hezbollah. Since the end of the war, the Israeli state has maintained several positions in the south of the country. Under American pressure, the Lebanese government has asked the army to draft a plan to disarm Hezbollah, which has been severely weakened by the war. Foreign minister Joe Raggi said the army would complete the disarmament of fighters in the border area within three months.