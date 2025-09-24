Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Red Sea resort city of Eilat (south) hit by drone fired from Yemen, 20 wounded


By AFP, 24 September 2025 19:03

Red Sea resort city of Eilat (south) hit by drone fired from Yemen, 20 wounded

Screenshot of a video shared on social media showing the alleged moment when a Houthi drone from Yemen struck the city of Eilat, in southern Israel, on Sept. 24, 2025.

The resort city of Eilat, on the Red Sea at Israel's southernmost tip, was hit late Wednesday afternoon by a drone fired from Yemen, the Israeli army announced, with emergency responders reporting at least 20 people wounded "by shrapnel," including two seriously.

Warning sirens had sounded earlier after the detection of an incoming aircraft from Yemen, according to the army. "Interception attempts were made," but "a drone launched from Yemen fell in the Eilat area," a military statement said.

Several videos, the authenticity of which AFP could not immediately confirm, are circulating on social media showing a drone approaching in the sky off the coast of Eilat before an explosion behind the belt of beachfront hotels.

