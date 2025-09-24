Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Trump promises Arab leaders he won’t let Israel annex West Bank, Politico reports


By Reuters, 24 September 2025 18:26

A Palestinian security officer stands guard on the Palestinian side of the King Hussein (Allenby) bridge, the main border crossing between the Israel-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Sept. 24, 2025. (Credit: Zain Jaafar/AFP)

U.S President Donald Trump promised Arab leaders he would not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.

Two people described Trump as being firm on the topic during their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Politico reported.

Two others familiar with the matter, Politico reported, said the U.S. team presented a white paper outlining the Trump administration’s plan to end the Gaza war, including the promise against West Bank annexation.

Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, which has caused major destruction and where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. A global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.

