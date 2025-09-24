Public Works Ministry launches campaign against littering on roads in Lebanon

The Public Works and Transport Ministry launched a public awareness campaign on Wednesday aimed at reducing littering on roads, a recurring cause of flooding during winter on certain major routes in Lebanon, as rain is expected on Thursday.

Each year in Lebanon, winter rains cause flooding on many roadways, worsened by a lack of maintenance and drainage systems clogged with trash, which paralyzes traffic and sometimes traps motorists in low-lying coastal areas.

In a statement, the Ministry said the campaign includes “a series of educational visual materials showing how littering blocks stormwater drainage and leads to flooding.” The campaign also addresses “the impact of climate change in increasing the frequency of sudden rainstorms and the additional challenges that come with it.” The initiative also highlights the role of various public actors — including ministries and municipalities — as well as contracting companies and the public, in protecting infrastructure.

Shared responsibility to prevent flooding

The campaign is being conducted in partnership and coordination with the Interior and Municipalities, Energy and Water Ministries, the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), cleaning companies (City Blue and Ramco), civil society and municipalities. The Ministry also stated that “responsibility is shared between the state and citizens to prevent flooding.”

At a Wednesday press conference held along the Dbayeh highway, which is subject to annual flooding, Fayez Rassamny recalled that “wastewater mixes with rainwater,” urging citizens to “take responsibility by stopping the practice of throwing trash onto the roads.” He noted that his ministry had “tasked contractors with supervising and monitoring the roads during the winter season.” While affirming that “all relevant ministries are cooperating,” he also reminded that the “state’s resources are limited and municipalities’ funds are insufficient.” Rassamny finally called on “municipalities to ramp up awareness campaigns and issue citations to limit littering on the roads.”