Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

WEST BANK

Palestinians, Jordan say Israel to indefinitely close West Bank crossing


AFP / 23 September 2025 16:02

Israeli security forces closed a road leading to the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge, the main border crossing between Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, following a shooting incident on Sept. 18, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Palestinian and Jordanian authorities said Israel was indefinitely closing the only crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan from Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials on Tuesday, which is a public holiday.

"The chairman of the Palestinian General Authority for Crossings and Borders, Mr. Nazmi Muhanna, announced that the Israeli side has informed us of the closure of the Al-Karama crossing starting tomorrow, Wednesday ... until further notice, in both directions," a statement from the Palestinian borders authority said, referring to the Allenby crossing.

The crossing in the Jordan Valley is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.

The Jordanian Public Security Directorate also announced the closure of the crossing, which is also known as the King Hussein Bridge, saying it was being shut "to passenger and cargo traffic by the other side until further notice."

The crossing has been largely closed since a Jordanian truck driver shot dead an Israeli soldier and a reserve officer at the border last week. 

The announcement comes hours after France joined a flurry of Western countries in formally recognizing a Palestinian state, drawing sharp rebuke from Israel.

Palestinian and Jordanian authorities said Israel was indefinitely closing the only crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan from Wednesday.There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials on Tuesday, which is a public holiday."The chairman of the Palestinian General Authority for Crossings and Borders, Mr. Nazmi Muhanna, announced that the Israeli side has informed us of the closure of the Al-Karama crossing starting tomorrow, Wednesday ... until further notice, in both directions," a statement from the Palestinian borders authority said, referring to the Allenby crossing.The crossing in the Jordan Valley is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.The Jordanian Public Security Directorate...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read